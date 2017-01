Kyrie Irving has the best handles of any player in the NBA. When he’s coming at you full speed, you’d be better served just getting out of the way.

Alex Abrines learned that lesson on Sunday, when Irving made him look silly with a great Eurostep for the easy bucket.

Uncle Drew breaks out the euro-step on Alex Abrines pic.twitter.com/ZjqfAtbTO5 — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) January 29, 2017

How do you stop that? You don’t.