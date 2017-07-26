Ever since Kyrie Irving reportedly approached the Cavs front office and asked for a trade, social media activity by the team’s players has skyrocketed.

And while neither Irving nor LeBron James has actively commented on the elephant on the room, what they’ve posted on Snapchat seems to express their sentiments on the issue.

Irving is the most recent one to produce a video, and it sure looked like he trolled James big-time. Check him out signing Diddy’s “Coming Home,” which clearly was a dig at LeBron James, regarding the way he strolled back home to Cleveland to rejoin the Cavs.

So kyrie just posted this on snapchat pic.twitter.com/1L2Yglc17s — josh✨ (@KyrieTruthNLite) July 26, 2017

It was funny to watch Irving attempt to hold back his laughter.