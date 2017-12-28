A young fan who attended Wednesday’s Celtics-Hornets game at Spectrum Center was seeking an autograph from Kyrie Irving, but he got something even better.

Irving noticed the fan — who was seen wearing a Kyrie jersey from when he was a member of the Cavaliers — on his way to the tunnel. The Celtics guard actually turned around and took his jersey off, then draped it over the fan’s head to gift it to him.

Irving may not believe Christmas is a holiday, but he played the role of Santa Claus during that touching moment.