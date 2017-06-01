The Warriors took an eight-point lead into the half in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, but Kyrie Irving pulled off the most improbable play during that stretch with a great effort.

It happened in the second quarter when he came off a well-placed screen from Tristan Thompson on a dribble hand-off, which caused some confusion and contact by Klay Thompson. Irving then stopped to step into the contact, went up in the air to draw the foul and drained an off-balance three-pointer.

He then sank the ensuing free throw to complete the four-point play.

Few NBA players outside of Irving could’ve pulled that off.