The Cleveland Cavaliers clearly were not affected by the layoff, and used the extra rest to come out on fire to start Game 1 of their playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

Clevealnd jumped out to an early lead, and just minutes into the game, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving put on a show to get fans going crazy.

Normally, most players would’ve just taken the free breakaway layup/dunk, but Irving wanted to get his teammate involved on a highlight-reel play. Sure enough, he did.

James came up with a steal, and then tapped the ball to Irving, who was all alone. But instead of scoring the ball himself, he threw it off the backboard for James to slam home.

If the Raptors leave now, they can probably beat traffic #TORvsCLE pic.twitter.com/wYUl85WuEW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 1, 2017

Not the start to the series that the Raptors were looking for.