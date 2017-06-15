Kyrie Irving and his sister, Asia, did it real big for Father’s Day this year, coming through with a great gesture.

Kyrie and Asia teamed up with My Houzz, and hooked their father, Drederick, up with an awesome house renovation. Drederick has remained in the house they all grew up in — in West Orange, NJ — so it clearly was in need of some upgrades.

And that’s exactly what it got, in the best way. Also in the video clip are some great moments shared between Kyrie and his father.

I personally loved watching this.