Warriors star Stephen Curry is known for his troll jobs, but Kyrie Irving flipped the script on him after Saturday’s game.

Curry and Irving went toe-to-toe in the game, and put on a show for fans. The Warriors guard led all scorers with 49 points, but Irving held his own as well, with 37.

A funny moment took place after the game, when the two were seen chatting it up on the court. Steph attempted to cap off the warm embrace by giving Kyrie some dap, but the Warriors star snubbed him, and it was pretty funny to watch.

Why'd Kyrie do Steph like that 😂 pic.twitter.com/xOMDhBHGj2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2018

Oh, snap. It’s on now.