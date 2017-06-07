Kyrie Irving and LeBron James both played like men possessed in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

James was scoring nearly every other possession, and Irving finished at the rim on some incredible plays, where it seemed impossible that he’d be able to do so. That’s why he’s one of the best in the league at doing it.

He finished off the end of the first half with a bang, going to coast-to-coast and finishing at the rim. It wasn’t easy, though, as he was met near midcourt by Shaun Livingston, so he spun away to buy some room. He was met by two other Warriors at the rim, but it didn’t matter, because he finished off the play anyway like a boss.

He makes the seemingly-impossible look easy.