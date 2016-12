Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving has the best handles in the NBA right now, and the Bucks learned that lesson on Wednesday night.

Irving took on literally the entire Bucks team at one point during the game, and they still couldn’t stop him. He started on the perimeter, splitting two defenders by changing speeds and using a nice crossover. As he got into the paint, he was met by two more Bucks near the rim, and scored anyway.

Maybe next time they’ll triple-team him instead.