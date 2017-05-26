Kyrie Irving’s strong play in Game 4 carried over into Game 5 on Thursday night, as the Cavs looked to close out the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden.

Irving, who has the best handles in the NBA, put on a dribbling clinic midway through the first quarter, and finished at the rim like he usually does.

It happened when he set up on the perimeter, and split both defenders to get into the lane. He then used a bit of hesitation to get Al Horford in the air, and finished it off with a layup.

Kyrie doing what he does 😯 pic.twitter.com/wIv1yxAB76 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2017

Uncle Drew just makes it look easy.