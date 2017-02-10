Kyrie Irving’s alter ego, Uncle Drew, the 70-plus-year-old man who schooled kids half his age on the basketball court in Pepsi commercials, is getting his own movie.

According to Justin Kroll of Variety, an Uncle Drew movie starring the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard is in the works:

Sources tell Variety that Temple Hill Entertainment has acquired the feature film rights to Irving’s “Uncle Drew” Pepsi commercials. “Skiptrace” scribe Jay Longino is set to write the script and Irving is attached to reprise the role of Drew. … Described as “Blues Brothers” in the pick-up basketball world, Longino’s pitch shows Drew and his old squad on the legendary Rucker Park basketball court in Harlem. Years later Drew is talked into returning to the courts to compete in a tournament and goes on a road trip to round the old squad up to play. Longino said he took inspiration from the commercials and began building a story that he hoped would make people excited, but also hopefully “inspire them to not let things like their age, or their size, or their past failures limit what they’re capable of accomplishing.”

For those who haven’t seen the commercials starring Irving as Uncle Drew, here’s the first one that debuted in 2012:

Now imagine that in a full-length movie. Some will love it, others not so much.