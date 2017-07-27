Cavaliers star point guard Kyrie Irving has been adamant about being traded away from Cleveland, as he knows he’s in his prime, and he wants to have the opportunity to run his own team.

Now that Irving has won a ring playing alongside LeBron James, it appears that the “What’s next?” thought has entered his mind, and he wants to be “the guy” who a team builds around and consults when building a roster.

And that’s certainly understandable. James is not only the team’s leader, but also the head coach/general manager/lead scout, as well as the guy featured on all the murals outside Quicken Loans Arena.

Now Irving wants to be that guy, and he reportedly wants to do so under the bright lights of New York City. ESPN’s Pablo Torre reported the following on Thursday, which Dan Feldman of Pro Basketball Talk transcribed.

“I got a phone call, and the voice on the other end of that phone call is a trustworthy person,” Torre said. “And he was saying to me that Kyrie Irving very badly wants to be a New York Knick. Kyrie Irving wants to come home.”

This makes sense, as Irving is 25 years old, and grew up in West Orange, NJ. We have to imagine that it was Irving’s dream to play for the Knicks when he was growing up, so just like LeBron, he can return home and be worshiped by fans. Maybe that’s why he posted this video, singing Diddy’s “Coming Home.”

So kyrie just posted this on snapchat pic.twitter.com/1L2Yglc17s — josh✨ (@KyrieTruthNLite) July 26, 2017

Will he indeed “come home?” Knicks fans would love nothing more.