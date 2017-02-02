While we still don’t know whether or not Lady Gaga will be performing from the NRG Stadium roof at halftime of the Super Bowl, we do know that she’s going to give it her all.

Anyone that thinks she’s going to just go through the motions and deliver a lazy Mariah Carey-type fail performance is dead wrong. The passion she exudes while performing is felt in her demeanor and her vocals, and we’re going to be in for a treat.

Gaga spoke to the media on Thursday, and it’s clear that she’s going to deliver a performance for the ages. That passion we spoke about could be felt in her speech, as she opened up about how her Super Bowl show is going to be for the fans. She said that those that feel left out or like they’re not a part of society will feel like they’re part of the performance, and that those 13 minutes are all about them.

WATCH: "It's my fans that are the reason I do all of this." – @LadyGaga says Halftime Show was 'given to them,' not herself #SB51 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/xUdAf4ykvP — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 2, 2017

Lady Gaga is truly a woman of the people, and I don’t know about you guys, but this is just another reason I’m excited for Sunday. She’s gonna crush it.