We all know Lady Gaga does things a bit differently than most other performers do. She tries to get shock value, and usually does, which is part of what makes her great.

Gaga is performing at Super Bowl LI in Houston, and apparently, she’ll be doing so from the NRG Stadium roof, according to Page Six’s Oli Coleman. This attempt has actually been tabbed as being “somewhat dangerous” in the report.

“They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome,” a source with knowledge of the plan told Page Six.

“Trying to figure out insurance for it is crazy,” said the worried insider.

Whether or not they’ll actually be able to pull this off remains to be seen. But they’re talking about it, and Gaga is definitely leaning that way.

Either way, if her performance is as good as when she crushed the national anthem last year, it will definitely be worth watching.