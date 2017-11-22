The Lakers may have shipped D’Angelo Russell off to Brooklyn in a trade over the summer, but not everyone has forgotten about the impact he had on the team last year, it seems.

A video was recently posted to the NBA TV Facebook page, and it shows associate head coach Brian Shaw talking to some Lakers players during shootaround. For some reason, after complimenting the team for working hard, he brought up Russell, and had this to say about the point guard’s lack of effort during his tenure with the team.

“Last year, we had D’Angelo. He was just bulls—-ing all the time,” Shaw was overheard saying.

It appears that Russell is gone but not yet forgotten.