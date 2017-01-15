Los Angeles fans don’t seem to be very accepting toward their new NFL team, it seems.

After the Chargers announced the team’s relocation to San Diego, the team has been doing whatever it can to attempt to grow their following and win over fans.

But it hasn’t been going well.

The Chargers announced the implementation of their new logo on Thursday, and it resembled something fans knew all too well: the Dodgers logo. The team received a lot of criticism on social media for the epic fail, and were the laughing stock of the day.

As such, showing the Chargers logo on the jumbotron during Saturday’s Lakers-Clippers game at Staples Center probably wasn’t a good idea. The response to the logo was a plethora of boos.

They just showed the new #Chargers logo and their tight end at the #Clippers/#Lakers game. Nothing but "boos!" Welcome to LA. pic.twitter.com/DhhlVvI9Ec — Taji #RaiderNation (@InfiniteRaiders) January 14, 2017

Tough times for Chargers fans.