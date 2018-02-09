Lakers fans made it very clear that they want hometown hero Paul George — who has the option to opt out of his current deal after this season — to join the team this summer.

The Lakers cleared even more cap room in trading away Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson on Thursday, and the team could pursue one or two elite players in free agency this summer, if that coincides with the long-term plan the front office aims to follow.

Fans sent a message to the Lakers brass before Thursday night’s game against the Thunder, when they erupted in cheer during pregame introductions when George’s name was called. Not only that, they also broke out a “We want Paul!” chant midway through the fourth quarter of the Western Conference matchup.

Staples Center crowd: 🗣 "We want Paul! We want Paul!" pic.twitter.com/50a7h47kLv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2018

It will be interesting to see what the team does this summer, and it remains to be seen if they’ll end up targeting George. The fans, however, have made it clear what they want the Lakers to do.