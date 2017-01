Lakers guard Nick “Swaggy P” Young has provided plenty of entertainment moments during the course of his NBA career, and Tuesday’s game against the Grizzlies was no different.

Young put up a three-pointer during the Western Conference matchup, and before it was even close to going in, he began thrusting his crotch toward the hoop in celebration.

Luckily, he drained it, otherwise that would’ve been a “Shaqtin a fool” moment.