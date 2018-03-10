A heated altercation broke out the last time the Lakers and Nuggets squared off, and Friday’s game was no different.

The incident in question took place with under a minute remaining, when Jamal Murray went to the line to shoot a pair of free throws. Lakers head coach Luke Walton was seen mouthing off at Murray, and he didn’t stop after the Nuggets guard made both attempts. Walton then began yelling in Murray’s direction, and also pointed at him, making how he felt quite clear. Murray had some words for Walton as well.

Luke Walton cussing out Jamal Murray at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/AoXxETo7e2 — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) March 10, 2018

It’s not the first time Murray and the Lakers have had some heated exchanges. The Nuggets guard appeared to showboat as he was dribbling the ball to close out the game the last time the two met, which led to a heated altercation.

The last time Jamal Murray played the Lakers. Luke Walton remembers. pic.twitter.com/VGnIixEiJA — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) March 10, 2018

The Lakers and Nuggets aren’t rivals, but Los Angeles’ players and coaches clearly aren’t a big fan of Murray.