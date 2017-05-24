Beverly Hills-based celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson just landed a new gig right in his own backyard. The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that Peterson has been hired as the director of strength and conditioning.

“From his time in college at Duke University until now, Gunnar has pursued excellence in training and fitness,” Lakers general manager Rob Plink said in a press release. “Gunnar is a true pioneer and visionary at his craft, and will bring a new mentality to our weight room which we are all very excited about. Since Magic [Johnson] and I have worked with Gunnar in the past, we have a strong relationship with him, which makes working together now feel seamless.”

Peterson has worked with professional athletes before, but he’s also a well-known trainer to the stars, including Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lopez and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Only in L.A., right?

[photo courtesy of Richard Shotwell/Associated Press]