The Los Angeles Lakers might be adding a big man to make up for the recent injury to one of their key reserves.

Ex-Houston Rockets seven-footer Donatas Motiejunas was reportedly brought in for a workout by the Lakers before Christmas, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Marc Stein. Los Angeles is thin in the frontcourt after Larry Nance Jr. suffered a bone bruise in his left knee a week ago. He is expected to be out at least four weeks.

But sources told Shelburne and Stein that the Lakers “are weighing whether there are enough minutes to go around,” with Julius Randle and Tarik Black playing well in Nance’s absence.

Motiejunas became an unrestricted free agent on Dec. 15 after a contract stalemate with the Rockets. He had surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back last March and played just 37 games in 2015-16.

Motiejunas, if healthy, could help the Lakers space the floor. During the 2014-15 season, the former first-round pick connected on 49 of 133 3-pointers. He also averaged 12.0 points and 5.9 rebounds.