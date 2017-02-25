Jose Calderon could be on his way out from the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports the Lakers are discussing buyout options with Calderon.

Story going online now: The Lakers and veteran guard Jose Calderon are exploring their buyout options, ESPN has learned. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 25, 2017

Calderon has played in just 24 games this season, and is averaging a career-low 12.2 minutes per game. It’s no secret the Lakers want their young guys to get more playing time this season, so it makes sense for the team to explore a buyout with the veteran point guard.

According to Stein, if Calderon winds up hitting the open market, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors could be possible destinations, as both teams are in search of depth at the point guard spot.

ESPN sources say Golden State and Houston would emerge as suitors for Jose Calderon if the Spaniard guard indeed secures his release from LA — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 25, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers also had interest in Calderon, but it appears they will be signing Deron Williams after he reached a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week.