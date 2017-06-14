The Los Angeles Lakers can’t seem to get enough of UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball.

Ball already worked out for the Lakers last week. As we noted, one report suggested some factions within the front office want to keep taking a close look at other prospects, as the initial hype around Ball came from former general manager Mitch Kupchak.

Alas, as Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times revealed, the Lakers will look to bring Ball back:

Magic Johnson says Lakers working on bringing Lonzo Ball back for second workout — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 14, 2017

This isn’t totally out of the ordinary for a team to want another look at a prospect before making a potential franchise-altering decision.

That said, some of the news as to why the Lakers want another look isn’t great for Ball.

Here’s Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News with the report:

Many qualities have made the Lakers impressed with Ball, including his leadership potential, passing and scoring. They are not impressed, however, with his level of conditioning. Some observers of Ball’s workout last Wednesday thought he came in out of shape. Ball acknowledged that the “drills get you tired, so you got to stay focused.

At the end of the day? This wasn’t too hard to see coming—Ball isn’t known for his athleticism by any means. He’s one of the best passing points to enter the draft in a long time, which would fit well with the current rebuild in Los Angeles.

Still, one can’t help but feel Ball has quite a bit riding on a second meeting with the Lakers, the team he grew up around and has always wanted to play for when he turned pro.