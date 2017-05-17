After winning the No. 2 pick in the draft lottery Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are more than likely to select UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, but there is another freshman point guard in the draft they might consider.

Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox told teams at the NBA Combine earlier this month that he’s the best point guard in the draft. So naturally, the Lakers are doing their homework by giving Fox a “long, hard look,” according to a report by Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.

Word out of LA is Lonzo Ball is heavy favorite at #2, but will take a long hard look at De'Aaron Fox too. Hoping for a head to head workout. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 17, 2017

Fox got the better of Ball in college this past season, scoring a career-high 39 points to lead Kentucky past UCLA in a Sweet 16 matchup, while Ball finished with just 10 points. There has also been rumors that some teams have Fox ranked ahead of Ball, but we’ll see what the Lakers do in June.