Magic Johnson has got his work cut out for him with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the new President of Basketball Operations intends to change the team’s misfortune as early as this summer.

Johnson hinted at bringing in a superstar during an appearance on AM 570 LA Sports with Roggin and Rodney on Monday:

"The Lakers have always had a super star…that is what we are going to try and bring in here." -Magic Johnson just now on @AM570LASports — Jason Stewart (@JasonStewart) April 17, 2017

Johnson added that his team’s position in the upcoming draft will affect those plans. If the Lakers are able to secure a top-three pick in the draft, then it gives them leverage to trade for a superstar.

Johnson didn’t name any names when discussing the possibility of a trade, but you have to think Jimmy Butler and Paul George will be on the Lakers’ wish list. George, 26, is reportedly interested in joining the Lakers as a free agent in the summer of 2018, while Butler, 27, was dangled by the Chicago Bulls ahead of the trade deadline and could be again this summer.

Either of those two All-Stars would immediately have an impact and make the Lakers relevant again.