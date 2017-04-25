La La Anthony looks to be doing just fine after being separated from her husband, Carmelo.

The Knicks season took a toll on the two, as well as Carmelo impregnating a stripper, which came out of nowhere, and wasn’t really a great idea on his part.

But she’s made sure to take to social media since the two split, showing that her life has gone on without Melo, and that she’s doing OK on her own.

La La posted this photo of her looking stunning in a skin-tight white dress, leaning up against the shower, with an angry look on her face. We’re going to assume this location has some sort of relevance, and there’s some serious shade being thrown here, judging by her facial expression. Maybe the sex in the shower thing?

👑❤ A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Anyway, La La also hit the strip club a few days ago, and hung out with friend French Montana while there.