Things got a bit chippy in the first quarter of Saturday’s interstate rivalry matchup between Louisville and Kentucky.

It happened when Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson took off running toward the end zone, but was knocked out of bounds just short of the end zone.

Jackson then had some words with Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones after the play, and the two then traded shoves. Jones then wrestled Jackson to the ground, and a skirmish between the two teams erupted.

Here's our view of the first half fight between Kentucky and Louisville pic.twitter.com/1aR40KjYp1 — KSTV (@KSTV_Sports) November 25, 2017

Unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were assessed to players on both teams, but no one was ejected, which appeared to be the correct decision.