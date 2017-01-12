Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson pulled in the Heisman Trophy and looks like a surefire NFL starter, yet some have already gone out of their way to blast his chances at the pro level.

Jackson, a sophomore, has some time before he actually heads to the pros. That didn’t stop an ACC coach from bashing him during an interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Pete Thamel:

We played he and Lamar Jackson, and Jackson has no shot at playing quarterback in the NFL. None. He can’t make the throws and can’t read coverages. He’s not going to have a chance. Watson stands tall in the pocket and whips the ball around like Ben Roethlisberger.

It seems a bit much to have such a finite opinion on a player still developing his game, let alone a Heisman winner who threw for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns with just nine interceptions.

Jackson would seem to agree based on a Twitter post:

If they hating, You must be doing something right🤷🏾‍♂️ — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 11, 2017

Indeed, seeing as Jackson smashed every ACC team he countered this season, the exception a loss to Clemson, the eventual champions.

Jackson has good size at 6’3″ and 205 pounds and even he would probably admit he has plenty of areas he could improve before making the jump. Talking up Deshaun Watson by putting down a Heisman winner still improving falls a bit flat.

Which, of course, makes Jackson’s response perfect.