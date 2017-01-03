How did Lamar Odom spend New Year’s Eve this year? He took it easy, and spent some quality time with his kids, which is great.

Odom entered rehab back in September, and has been on a social media hiatus since then. He finally broke the silence on New Year’s Eve when he posted this photo of him and his kids on Instagram.

Here’s the caption that accompanied the photo:

“No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people #TheOdoms #RichSoil”

If Odom remains on schedule, he’s set to complete rehab by the end of the month. It’s good to see him spending some time with his family.