It’s not every day we hear about a player wanting to escape the San Antonio Spurs.

Don’t tell LaMarcus Aldridge.

Aldridge, after a miserable playoff performance and perhaps frustrated with his fit, looks like one of the bigger names on the trade block.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News had the report:

Multiple league sources have informed the Express-News the Spurs are exploring the trade market, hoping to find a deal to unload Aldridge, who will turn 32 next month. “They feel it’s time to move on,” a source told the Express-News.

The only problem with the idea of a trade is how much the Spurs might want—the report noted the front office looked for a high draft pick.

Not going to happen—and Paul Pierce agrees:

Paul Pierce doesn't see a ton of trade value for LaMarcus Aldridge. pic.twitter.com/d74vOr5u5Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 22, 2017

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright revealed the Spurs had conversations with three teams:

The San Antonio Spurs, in pursuit of a top-10 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, have spoken to at least three teams about a possible trade involving power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, sources confirmed to ESPN.

It’s odd Aldridge might want away from a team that wins so consistently and manages to contend each year in the deep Western Conference. But if he doesn’t like the fit, the best thing the Spurs can do is try to find a deal.

The clock is officially ticking—if the Spurs want to get anything at all in return for his apparent surefire departure, they’ll have to move him before he can opt out in 2018.