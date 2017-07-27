LaMelo Ball — as we’ve seen in his AAU games — has no problem with attempting to do it all himself, and will pull up from literally anywhere.

And yeah, that includes from just inside the half-court line.

Watch the youngest Ball pull up from somewhere even Stephen Curry himself would have to think twice about shooting from during Wednesday’s game — and then brick the shot.

lollllll LaMelo pulling up from Mars pic.twitter.com/VFFRemJv3J — LaRob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 27, 2017

We have to wonder what his coach thought about it. Oh wait, it’s his father, LaVar, who was probably thrilled that the clip is going viral.