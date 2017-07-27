Posted byon
LaMelo Ball — as we’ve seen in his AAU games — has no problem with attempting to do it all himself, and will pull up from literally anywhere.
And yeah, that includes from just inside the half-court line.
Watch the youngest Ball pull up from somewhere even Stephen Curry himself would have to think twice about shooting from during Wednesday’s game — and then brick the shot.
We have to wonder what his coach thought about it. Oh wait, it’s his father, LaVar, who was probably thrilled that the clip is going viral.