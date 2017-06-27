We hope someone on the Big Baller Brand payroll has an apology ready after what the world heard 15-year-old LaMelo Ball say on “Monday Night Raw.”

LaMelo and his father, LaVar, made an appearance on the WWE’s epic weekly show on Monday night, and for the most part, it went as you might imagine. LaVar was running his mouth as usual, and the two Balls acted like they were the greatest thing the world has ever seen. There was one surprise, though, which was Papa Ball ripping his shirt off to announce a potential partnership with The Miz. That was unexpected.

LaVar Ball's and son LaMelo entrance tho… 🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/WvEpcgVoF5 — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) June 27, 2017

But there was one thing that was even more unexpected, and that was the young Ball telling daddy to “beat that n-gga’s ass” — twice. You can clearly hear it in this video clip, toward the end.

It was actually LaMelo lmaooooooooooooo I'm really crying pic.twitter.com/mizthDId4A — big match JAWN (@_adrxante) June 27, 2017

The WWE released a statement on the issue, and did so through the Los Angeles Times.

“The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values,” it read.

Maybe rather than worrying about how he can be relevant, LaVar Ball should be focusing on being a better role model, and also on making sure his kids know how to act in public.