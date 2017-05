Lance Armstrong wants the world to know he’s still alive and ticking.

On the heels of a “report” which stated he passed away Wednesday, Armstrong wants the world to know that it’s not true.

He took to Instagram Friday and posted this, with the following caption:

“The rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated.” – Mark Twain

Good to see Armstrong is still doing well. Now if we could just filter out all the “fake news,” the world would be a better place.