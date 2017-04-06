The Indiana Pacers might have a hard time convincing Paul George to stick around after this year.

That is, unless Lance Stephenson has something to say about the matter.

George is a California kid who might want to join a team like the Los Angeles Lakers if the Pacers don’t seem like a franchise capable of helping him compete for a title.

Stephenson, though, has other plans, as captured by Derek Schultz of Fox Sports 975:

Stephenson on if he'll get PG to stay: "I gotta get all my guys, tie him up on a chair, and say, 'You ain't going nowhere, Paul George'." — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) April 5, 2017

It’s funny, but one has to wonder if Stephenson’s return might help George make his decision. The Pacers are stuck on the outside of the playoff race as this season winds down, yet did overcome the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. If the team can hit the postseason and make some noise, it might go a long way in convincing George to give the Pacers one more year.

Pacers and Stephenson himself understand the importance of George sticking with the small-market team. Time is running out, though, for the front office to make something happen that puts the team near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Well, unless Stephenson shows up with some duct tape.

