Lance Stephenson is back stirring up trouble with the Indiana Pacers.

Stephenson played 25 minutes and scored 12 points in Tuesday’s 108-90 victory against the Toronto Raptors—but it was the closing moments that had the Raptors almost trying to take Stephenson’s head off.

The hilarious finale, via Rob Perez:

BAHAHAHA Lance shoots breakaway layup up 15 w/seconds left, infuriates Raptors, walks right by😭 WELCOME TO THE LANCE STEPHENSON EXPERIENCE pic.twitter.com/ecdMq1EOvn — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 5, 2017

“I didn’t mean no harm,” Stephenson said, according to ESPN.com. “The crowd was chanting me on, and I just wanted to do it for the fans.”

His teammate, Paul George, had a different take on the matter: “Lance knows better,” he said. “That’s, like, a cardinal rule to not lay the ball up when you’re up. But he did it. It’s the reason why Lance is Lance.”

Look, it’s an unspoken rule to let the clock run out in a situation like the above. But it’s also hilarious. And truthfully, the Pacers are fighting for their playoff lives. Getting a huge win at home against Toronto is a special moment and emotions got the best of most in the building. It happens.

Here’s to hoping these two see each other again soon, with plenty of Stephenson for all.

About Chris Roling

Chris is an Ohio University E.W. Scripps School of Journalism graduate and associate editor here at TSD. He also covers breaking news and the NFL at Bleacher Report and resides in Athens (OH) with his wife and two dogs.

Email Twitter