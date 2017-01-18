For a sophomore safety, Landon Collins sure seems wise beyond his years.

Odell Beckham Jr. and the some of the New York Giants players took a ton of heat for going on a boat party in Miami a week before playing the Green Bay Packers. The players didn’t miss anything team related, but it…wasn’t a good look—the Giants lost 38-13.

For what it’s worth, Collins just admitted the defensive backs chose not to attend the party, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan:

Landon Collins just said on @SportsCenter the #Giants DBs were invited to the Miami boat trip. Decided not to go. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 18, 2017

This is another bad look for the Giants, not to mention a guy like Cruz.

As former NFL general manager Jeff Diamond wrote for Sporting News, the unwanted attention might have caused Cruz and others to make mistakes:

I also believe the Miami trip and resulting media circus put extra pressure on Beckham and his boat mates, as they badly wanted to play well to calm the storm. Instead, they probably were pressing, which could have contributed to the dropsies.

Granted, Collins and the defensive backs didn’t play much better against Aaron Rodgers, but few do. The point is, Collins knew pictures and attention would go up and become viral in a hurry given the circumstances. Cruz, apparently not. Or even worse, he didn’t care.

In an odd twist, Cruz and many NFL players could probably learn something from the young safety.