Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson was not happy about the Falcons being favored in Saturday’s divisional-round matchup, which he stated on Wednesday. Johnson indicated that he felt disrespected by the No. 1-seeded Eagles being listed as underdogs in a home game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Johnson didn’t stop there, though.

The Eagles All-Pro tackle wore a dog mask on the field after Saturday’s 15-10 win, which resulted in some great Twitter reactions.

It didn’t take long for reporters to ask Johnson why he wore the mask, and the stud tackle confirmed what many believed to be the case — that he donned it because the Eagles were called underdogs heading into the big game.

Lane Johnson: "They called us underdogs all week. So I went and bought an underdog mask on Amazon." — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) January 14, 2018

Johnson even spoke to reporters while wearing the mask. He eventually took it off, as they had trouble hearing him clearly.

Lane Johnson is back to talking with the media (connor_j_hughes/IG) pic.twitter.com/rXTpMVjrNN — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 14, 2018

Johnson is likely a big hit at Halloween parties.