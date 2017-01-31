Lane Kiffin doesn’t really look all that excited to be the head coach of FAU, given his pathetic effort in the new hype video that was released.

Kiffin was trying to sell possible recruits on joining their program. After watching that video, I can’t understand why anyone would want to play for him. Kiffin lacked any emotion and provided one of the least entertaining performances you’ll ever see in a hype video.

Our new coach needs a hype man pic.twitter.com/82cBML1NFa — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) January 30, 2017

Jim Harbaugh wore a swim cap and goggles today in an effort to land an recruit. He clearly won this round.