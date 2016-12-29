It’s a difficult job being the Alabama offensive coordinator, and Lane Kiffin has done a great job managing all of those responsibilities this season. The playcalling has been great, the players seem motivated and the execution has been nearly flawless. These are all reasons why Kiffin actually got another head coaching job again, this time at Florida Atlantic.

But he just can’t seem to consistently get on the team bus.

It first happened last year after the team’s thrilling 45-40 victory over Clemson in the national championship game. Kiffin stayed late to talk to the media, and the team buses left without him. He actually saw them leaving and tried to get their attention, but it was to no avail.

And then it happened again on Thursday, according to Chris Low of ESPN.com.

This time, it was after Alabama’s media day session Thursday morning for the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Kiffin was the last person from the Alabama contingent doing interviews after the hourlong session ended, and by the time he got out of the Georgia Dome locker room to where the buses were supposed to be, they were already headed back to the team hotel in downtown Atlanta.

“Yep, got left again,” cracked Kiffin, Alabama’s offensive coordinator and incoming Florida Atlantic head coach.

Maybe Kiffin should just get his own personal driver. Or, the university could just pay for an Uber.