New Florida Atlantic University head coach Lane Kiffin has always had an affinity for partying. Oh, and college girls, too.

The 41-year-old is no stranger to the night life scene, even the college one, and it appears that still hasn’t changed. He was seen partying it up at Club Boca in Boca Raton, conversing with girls half his age.

Lane Kiffin turning up with some FAU girls at Club Boca is the best thing I've seen this week 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HxPxkpvmZT — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) February 4, 2017

BC INVESTIGATION: Who are these two girls with Lane Kiffin last night? https://t.co/Z3CMQ7biLq pic.twitter.com/1ypfHJWSrA — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 4, 2017

why is lane kiffin at club boca???????? — ellie (@cinderellie16) February 4, 2017

Lane Kiffin is really in a club partying with a bunch of college kids near FAU tonight 😂😂 — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) February 4, 2017

Mothers, hide your daughters. Lane Kiffin is on the prowl!