The weather is always nice for Cactus League spring training games, but that doesn’t mean everything cooperates for players and fans.

A recent issue has been bees, which fly around in swarms and disrupt games. They’re often not a huge deal, as there’s just a brief break in play, and the game can then resume.

But what happened during Thursday’s exhibition game between the Padres and Rockies at Peoria Sports Complex was actually scary. A massive swarm of bees invaded the field, and players were actually forced to duck for cover. You can even clearly see them in this video.

The bees made an appearance for the Padres final appearance in Peoria where they drop one against Colorado 10-5 #PadresST pic.twitter.com/kxX1ReTCEB — Sports Diego (@SportsDiego) March 31, 2017

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the bees eventually dispersed.

