Strange things are a daily occurrence in New York City, and you never know what you might see while out and about, especially in Midtown.
Monday was no different, as Pacers president Larry Bird just casually rolled by on the street, driving an Indycar. This, apparently, was to promote Indiana’s bid to host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
And here was the end of the actual meeting that took place in the league office.
Note the cameraman that was chasing him. It didn’t look to be TMZ, but someone wanted to get a good shot of the action.