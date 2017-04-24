Strange things are a daily occurrence in New York City, and you never know what you might see while out and about, especially in Midtown.

Monday was no different, as Pacers president Larry Bird just casually rolled by on the street, driving an Indycar. This, apparently, was to promote Indiana’s bid to host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Just a typical day in Midtown as Pacers President Larry Bird drives an Indycar to promote Indiana's bid for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/qTkMkYZpFM — Michael Shapiro (@mshap2) April 24, 2017

Larry Bird in his ride to the NBA office with the @Pacers 2021 @NBAAllStar bid! pic.twitter.com/5044dCKbSA — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2017

And here was the end of the actual meeting that took place in the league office.

Thank you for considering Indy's bid for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, Commissioner Silver! pic.twitter.com/GC5XNVZmpL — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 24, 2017

Note the cameraman that was chasing him. It didn’t look to be TMZ, but someone wanted to get a good shot of the action.