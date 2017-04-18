The Pacers had a defensive lapse in the first quarter of Monday night’s playoff matchup against the Cavaliers, and team president Larry Bird was not happy about it.

Indiana was caught with too many players under the hoop on one play late in the first quarter, and after a long rebound skirted out to Richard Jefferson, he found a streaking LeBron James for an easy breakaway dunk.

Bird clearly wasn’t a fan of James’ dunk, as he shook his head and uttered a few NSFW words in disgust.

Larry Bird is not amused. pic.twitter.com/drqIk3KouM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2017

The Pacers now go back to Indiana, faced with a 0-2 deficit.