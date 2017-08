Larry Fitzgerald dazzles every time he hits the football field — no matter how big or small the stage is.

The Cardinals receiver didn’t play in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, but fans still enjoyed watching him hit the field in warmups.

And, in true Fitz fashion, he made a stellar catch without really even trying. Check out this one-handed snag.

.@LarryFitzgerald just doing Larry Fitzgerald things in warmups. pic.twitter.com/lKoZr5TM35 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 3, 2017

Just Fitz being Fitz.