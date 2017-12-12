Former NFL running back Larry Johnson recently revealed some harrowing details dating back to his playing days, and also life after football.

Johnson, in an interview with Kent Babb of The Washington Post, stated that he fears he may be living with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and added that he has been dealing with paranoia, anxiety, headaches and short-term memory issues.

The former running back, who played for the Chiefs, Bengals, Redskins and Dolphins, was known for being a workhorse during the majority of his career. Johnson carried the ball 416 times in the 2006 season, and received 1,581 touches during his tenure in the league.

All that action amounted to Johnson absorbing plenty of hits throughout his career, and it appears to have taken a toll on his mind and body. Johnson admitted he can’t remember two of his seven seasons in the league, and added that he fears he won’t remember his own name by the time he turns 50 years old.

Johnson also said that he has “considered violence toward others and himself,” and deals with the “occasional self-destructive impulse.” Furthermore, he’s even had suicidal urges.

“One is telling you to do it; one is telling you don’t,” Johnson said. “One is telling you it’d be fun.”

Johnson has a history of violence, and has been arrested six times, including several domestic violence incidents. He has also been diagnosed with type-1 bipolar disorder, and added that it has presented some challenges in raising his daughter.

CTE has been found in a number of athletes’ brains, but can only be confirmed after a person’s death. Johnson does appear to suffer from a number of symptoms associated with the disease, and the details he shared about his post-NFL life is concerning for the lives of other players that are currently in the league.