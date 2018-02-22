Posted byon
Cavs fans flocked to buy No. 24 Larry Nance Jr. jerseys, but it turns out that he won’t be wearing that number, after all.
Nance’s father, Larry Nance Sr., wore No. 22 for the team when he played, and later had his jersey retired, which prohibited his son from wearing the number.
However, the NBA granted him special approval to wear No. 22, even though the jersey is retired, so Nance Jr. can honor his father, which is pretty great.
Fans that purchased a No. 24 jersey are in luck, though, as they’ll be able to exchange it for a No. 22, if they so choose.
It will be great to see young Nance honoring his father on the court. Props to the league for giving the OK there.