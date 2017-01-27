Former Milwaukee Bucks center Larry Sanders, who walked away from the NBA in December 2014 to deal with mental health issues, is ready to return, and at least two teams are interested in the former first-round pick.

Per Ben Mehic of wizofawes.com, Sanders worked out for the Boston Celtics on Friday, and he’ll be in Washington to work out for the Wizards next week.

Former NBA center Larry Sanders worked out in Boston today. He'll be in Washington next week, according to a source. — Ben Mehic (@BenMehicNBA) January 27, 2017

Sanders announced on Twitter Thursday that after a two-year absence he is ready to return to the floor.

Officially stepping back into the game,looking for a good fit but it shouldn't be long now,I really missed the game,I think it missed me 2 🛐 — Larry Sanders (@l8show_thegoat) January 27, 2017

Sanders averaged 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in five seasons for the Bucks, and he averaged nearly a double-double (9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds) with almost three blocks per game during his best season in 2012-13.

Both the Celtics and the Wizards could use some help on the glass this season, so it’s no surprise that they are kicking the tires on Sanders.