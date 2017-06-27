Latavius Murray always seems to be an afterthought in discussions about the top NFL running backs.

He sounds like he wants that to change.

“This is my time. This is my opportunity,” the newly-signed Vikings running back told the NFL Network.

Murray was a Pro Bowler with the Raiders in 2015 with 1,066 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He slipped to 788 yards last season, but doubled his touchdown total with 12.

Despite that, Murray hasn’t really stood out as a top running back. There’s kind of a vanilla quality to his 4.0 yards-per-carry average in both 2015 and 2016, and the Raiders let him become a free agent.

Like all free agent running backs this year, Murray wasn’t among the first wave of signings. He had to wait about a week until the Vikings signed him. He’s had a couple of things working against him. Not only is he trying to fill the shoes of Adrian Peterson, he’s also coming off ankle surgery in March and has to compete for carries with rookie Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings drafted Cook, who ran for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns at Florida State, in the second round.

“You’re looking at it from his aspect, ‘Look this older vet is coming off this injury, it’s time for him to step aside. I want this, and I should be the guy.’ I’m looking at it from my perspective. This is what I want. When it comes Game 1, I need to be back there lining up.”

The 27-year-old Murray says he plans to help mentor the rookie, but he doesn’t intend to be forgotten about.

“I’m on the field, I’m getting the ball,” he said.