Latavius Murray is yet another Viking coming off an injury who hopes to be ready to go when the season starts.

He has a more realistic chance than Teddy Bridgewater and Sharrif Floyd.

The Vikings signed Murray, formerly of the Raiders, to a three-year, $15 million contract even though he was coming off ankle surgery. He had his walking boot removed Tuesday, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Murray will miss spring workouts and probably the start of training camp. He says he’ll be ready to start practicing at some point during camp.

That will give rookie running back Dalvin Cook, drafted in the second round, some extra work as training camp opens.

Murray ran for 1,066 yards in 2015. That number dipped to 788 yards last season, but he doubled his touchdown total with 12.

With Adrian Peterson playing just three games, the Vikings had the fewest rushing yards per game (75.3) and rushing yards per carry (3.2) in the NFL last season.

Murray and Cook both happened to catch 33 passes last season, Murray with the Raiders and Cook with Florida State. If both can stay healthy, and if Cook can stay out of trouble, the Vikings could have a multi-dimensional backfield in 2017.