Latrell Sprewell, all of a sudden, has been back in the news making headlines.

After having some known issues with Knicks ownership in the past, he was seen sitting courtside with James Dolan during Sunday’s game at Madison Square Garden.

And now he’s going to make his way back onto the court to play as well, just not in the format he’s used to. Ice Cube’s BIG3 league announced the signing of a few more players, with Sprewell among them.

Per the release:

The BIG3, the highly anticipated 3-on-3 professional basketball league, announced today Latrell Sprewell, J.R. Rider, Earl Boykins, Brian Cook and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf as the latest signings to its Draft player pool,” per the league’s website.

Sprewell averaged 18 points, four assists and four rebounds during the course of his 13-year career in the NBA.